Buffalo delaying trash pickup, offering electronics recycling event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re a Buffalo resident who normally takes their trash out on Wednesday, you’ll need to delay this chore by a day.

The city’s Garbage and Recycling Services operate normally on all holidays except for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Since January 1 is on a Wednesday this year, garbage will be picked up on Thursday instead.

This continues for the rest of the week. For instance, if Thursday is normally garbage day for you, expect your trash to be collected Friday. Regular Friday pickup will be Saturday, but collection times return to normal on Monday.

On Saturday, January 4, Buffalo will host an “After the Holidays Recycling and Electronics Waste Recycling” event at the city’s Engineering Garage at 1120 Seneca St.

City residents can dispose of electronic equipment between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Commercial waste will not be accepted.

Here is a list of acceptable items: