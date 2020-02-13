Buffalo diner featured in Wednesday night Jeopardy! question

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you were watching Jeopardy! on Wednesday night, you probably had a good shot at getting at least one of the questions right.

The game show featured a Buffalo staple, Lake Effect Diner. One of the $200 blocks on the board of trivia read “Lake Effect in Buffalo, N.Y. is an old-school one of these, the first ‘D’ in TV’s ‘Triple-D,’ a show it was featured on.”

The answer, diner, was one of five in the restaurant category.

After serving its first meal in 1952, the diner moved from Wayne, Pennsylvania to Buffalo in 2001. It currently remains one of the last authentic 50s-era car style diners left in the United States.