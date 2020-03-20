1  of  2
Buffalo Diocese Apostolic Administrator sends video message of encouragement during pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Apostolic Administrator Bishop Edward Scharfenberger released a video message Friday encouraging members of the diocese to pray at home in the Lenten season due to restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Scharfenberger also says to reach out by phone to check on elderly adults who may face challenges of isolation during the pandemic.

In the video message, he also mentions the importance of social distancing by those not affected by the virus.

“Though it seems unreasonable and even counter-intuitive for those of us who feel just fine and haven’t personally experienced any effects – or know anyone who has – we do so out of care and concern for others and those who would likely experience the most severe effects of the coronavirus,” he said.

Watch the full video below:

