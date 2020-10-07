Buffalo Diocese asking judge to speed up bankruptcy process

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Catholic Diocese is asking the judge handling its bankruptcy case to speed up the process and appoint a mediator to help negotiate a settlement.

In a letter, Diocese COO Sister Mary McCarrick told the judge that the organization could run out of money.

She added that dozens of schools and services could be affected, as well.

The Diocese wants to roll back the deadline for survivors of priest sex abuse to file a lawsuit from August 2021 to March 2021. Sister McCarrick says the earlier deadline will let the church pay more equal settlements to hundreds of abuse survivors.

The Diocese has already made drastic cuts, including slashing the entire Department of Youth & Young Adult Ministry, and the office of Lifelong Faith Formation.