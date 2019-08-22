Buffalo Diocese Attorney speaks for first time since Child Victims Act went into effect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– More than 100 lawsuits have been filed against the Diocese of Buffalo within the last week, and Diocese Attorney Terry Connors says it was predictable to see a number of that size.

Connors has represented the diocese for the past 30 years. He says they had prepared for the start of the Child Victims Act by implementing policies and procedures for handling each case.

Connors says many law firms will be representing the diocese as they decide how to resolve each lawsuit.

He also says in the past he believes the diocese has worked to do the right thing when these types of accusations and cases are brought up.

Connors also discussed whether filing for bankruptcy was on the table for the diocese.

He says he wouldn’t be part of that decision, instead, officials from the diocese would consult with financial experts to decide if that’s the best way to move forward.

Since the Child Victims Act took effect last week, several people within the diocese have stepped down from their position and called on Bishop Richard Malone to step down as well.