Buffalo Diocese launches new “Road to Renewal” initiative

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is aiming to “reinvigorate Catholic faith, more fully optimize parish and diocesan resources,” and “increase the reach and impact of Catholic ministries.”

This is the goal of the Diocese’s new “Road to Renewal” initiative.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that the immense potential and good that is being

accomplished each and every day across Western New York adds up to more than the sum of our many parts,” said Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese. “The fact is, many of our parishes and schools are struggling and their viability is uncertain. Our ‘Road to Renewal’ initiative is all about bringing together resources and capabilities to ensure that we don’t in any way withdraw, but increase our impact, while fulfilling our common mission of evangelization and service, particularly to those most vulnerable.”

The Diocese says that its reorganization efforts since filing for bankruptcy, as well as challenges caused by COVID-19, have prompted the Diocese to rethink how it runs and uses resources.

Here are the members of the Diocesan Renewal Task Force:

Ms. Maureen Hurley, (Co-Chair)

Rev. Msgr. David LiPuma – (Co-Chair); Pastor of Our Lady of Victory Basilica

Mr. Frederick G. Attea – Phillips Lytle LLP Senior Counsel

Mr. Jim Beardi – Chair, Finance Council, Diocese of Buffalo

Ms. Deborah Brown – Pastoral Administrator of St. John the Baptist Parish, Alden

Deacon Timothy Chriswell – Director of Permanent Diaconate

Ms. Carrie Frank – Consultant; Member of Diocesan Finance Council

Reverend Peter Karalus, Vicar General, Diocese of Buffalo

Sister Mary McCarrick, OSF – Chief Operating Officer, Diocese of Buffalo

Mr. J. Brian Ruh – Pastoral Associate of St. Gregory the Great Parish, Williamsville

Ms. Joan Thomas – Interim Superintendent of Catholic Schools

Ms. Eileen Warner – Director of Parish Engagement

Reverend Bryan Zielenieski – Vice Chair, Presbyteral Council; Pastor of Our Lady of Charity Parish, South Buffalo

