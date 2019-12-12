Buffalo Diocese’s communications director steps down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Diocese’s Director of Communications has stepped down.

The Diocese announced on Thursday morning that Kathy Spangler has left to “pursue other interests and opportunities.”

“We are enormously grateful to Kathy for her many contributions and for her dedication to supporting the communications of the Diocese over these challenging months,” Rev. Peter Karalus said.

In her place, Gregory Tucker will serve as their media contact.

The Diocese says a permanent replacement for Spangler “will be identified in due course.”