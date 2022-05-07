BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It is Kentucky Derby Day and Buffalo Distilling Company has a new bourbon whiskey just for the occasion.

It’s called “Bottled in Bond.” Buffalo Distilling said the bourbon was aged at least four years and is 100 proof.

The co-founder of Buffalo Distilling told us what taste testers can expect.

“Right now, we’re releasing the Bottled in Bond, so it’s over four years old. And the Bottled in Bond significance is that it’s all been made under our roof, we didn’t bring anything in from a different distillery or different city or state.”

