BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo DPW Commissioner Nate Marton says equipment to handle the anticipated lake effect snow will be spread across the city.

And this time, things aren’t expected to be as difficult. Last month’s record-breaking storm blanketed western New York with snow. Some parts, including Hamburg and Orchard Park, got nearly seven feet of it over a course of days.

South Buffalo was no stranger to the heavy snow, and Marton says the heaviest of the coming weather could once again fall in the southern half of the city. During a conference Friday morning, he said Broadway might be the “dividing line.”

Parts of the city could see up to a foot and a half of snow, according to the latest 4Warn Forecast, and a lake effect snow warning will take effect for much of Western New York, including Erie County, Friday night at 7 p.m.

For areas of Erie County south of Route 20A, the warning is scheduled to be in effect until as late as early Monday afternoon, but it’s expected to end in the Buffalo metro by 1 p.m. Sunday.

With less snow anticipated this time around, Marton expects the snow removal process to be different.

“We’re not looking at a hauling process. It’s really gonna be a clearing process,” he said.

Not everyone was happy with Buffalo’s efforts in the last major storm, with some residents saying sidewalks should have been plowed by the city.

Another source of frustration came from the newly-introduced GPS tracking system for snowplows.

“The GPS system in this storm worked for internal snow removal operations and the emergency response, but it did not properly communicate the same data publicly,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said last month.

Common Council President Darius Pridgen, speaking on the GPS tool’s malfunction, called the situation “the perfect storm,” noting the heavy web traffic going to the city’s website.

But Marton says improvements to the technology have been made between then and now.

“We’re more highly functional and more accurate than we were in the last storm,” Marton says.

Garbage and recycling pickup are not expected to be impacted by the coming snow, but that could change, Marton says.

