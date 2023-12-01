BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A City of Buffalo Department of Public Works employee is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested following an eight-month investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Bernard Brown, 50, of Buffalo was arrested Thursday after authorities received a tip that he was allegedly storing and selling a “large amount of cocaine” within the City of Buffalo and Erie County.

Thursday, at approximately 3:45 p.m., detectives from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics and Intelligent Unit, the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, initiated surveillance in the area of Brown’s Bailey Avenue residence where the “target vehicle” was spotted.

According to authorities, Brown left the residence and entered another residence on Montclair Street. They said he left a short time later and returned to the residence on Bailey Avenue where he was “quickly detained” in the parking lot without incident.

Brown and the vehicle were transported back to Elm Street and law enforcement secured the Montclair Street residence due to “exigent circumstances,” authorities said.

Following multiple search warrants of residences and the vehicle, authorities recovered the following:

Two kilograms of suspected cocaine (Inside the vehicle)

Six kilograms of suspected cocaine (Montclair Street)

Eight ounces of suspected cocaine, scales, and packaging materials (Northampton Street)

According to a city spokesperson, Brown is currently suspended without pay.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, authorities said that Brown’s alleged involvement is believed not to have taken place while working with the DPW.

“At not time do we believe any of his wrongdoing was committed during while he was working for the city,” said DJ Granville, Chief of Narcotics, Erie County Sheriff’s Office. “In no way shape or form should this reflect all the good workers, men and women, with the City of Buffalo, this is just one bad apple that we took off the street.”

Brown was arraigned Friday on the following charges:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, three counts

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, three counts

Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, two counts

He is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 13 for a felony hearing. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and was held without bail.