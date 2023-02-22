(Watch the full conference in the video above.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo DPW Commissioner Nate Marton and National Grid’s Ken Kujawa shared an update on how they’re prepping for the harsh weather conditions we’re expected to see starting from Wednesday into Thursday.

A number of winter weather advisories are set to take effect across western New York.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and northern Erie counties from Wednesday at 4 p.m. through Thursday at 6 p.m.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and southern Erie counties on Wednesday from Noon to 10 p.m.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for McKean & Potter counties on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The snow and sleet set to fall on Wednesday is expected to change to freezing rain, making for potentially icy conditions for drivers during the night and following morning. This is expected to be especially true north of the city.

The ice is the Buffalo DPW Commissioner’s main concern, but Marton says the city has “plenty of salt to handle this” and that the treatment of roads will start Wednesday.

In addition to this, National Grid is planning to bring in additional crews to western New York, primarily those involved with lines and forestry.

A couple of important reminders were shared by Kujawa during the morning conference — never operate a generator indoors and treat all downed power lines as if they’re still live.

It’s not clear if warming shelters will be opened during this storm, but Marton says it’s a possibility.

