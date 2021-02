BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Buffalo DPW is asking drivers to use caution as sporadic whiteout conditions are occurring in different parts of the city.

DPW Commissioner Michael Finn says over 30 plows are out with crews focused on main and secondary streets overnight and into the early morning hours.

BREAKING: From City of Buffalo DPW. Motorists asked to use caution as sporadic white out conditions are occurring in different parts of the city. Plow crews continue working mains, secondaries & side streets. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) February 6, 2021

Plows have begun to transition into side streets, according to the DPW.

They also ask residents to follow parking regulations on their streets to assist in the snow removal process.