Buffalo Dream Center hands out 5,000th meal

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Dream Center has made it a mission to feed as many families as possible during the pandemic.

On Thursday night, they gave out their 5,000th meal since the outbreak started.

Their mobile food pantry was parked on 7th St. in downtown Buffalo. Food was handed out to people in need.

Officials with the organization say its an important cause during this difficult time.

The Buffalo Dream Center’s mobile food pantry has made 50 stops in western New York over the past six weeks.

