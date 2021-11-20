Buffalo Dream Center gives out one-millionth pound of food during the pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday the Buffalo Dream Center handed out their one-millionth pound of food during the pandemic.

It went to a family that has been receiving help from the center all throughout COVID-19. The giveaway will kick off Pastor Eric Johns’ twenty-third year raising money for Boxes of Love.

And those will go on to help another 3,000 families this holiday season.

“We’ve gone through a lot since the pandemic hit. I’m not going to lie we have struggled from time to time. But Pastor Eric and the church has definitely helped, without him and his services and everything he’s given us, I think it would be tough. But he’s made things a lot easier,” said Deborah Nance, member, Buffalo Dream Center.

Pastor Eric says it has been a blessing to serve those in need.