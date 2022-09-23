BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a car crash involving an NFTA bus Friday morning.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Jefferson Avenue, according to an NFTA spokesperson.

Detectives say the car crashed into a parked pickup truck and then smashed into the front of a stopped NFTA bus. The bus was stopped to pick up passengers.

The driver of the car was killed.

The NFTA bus driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.