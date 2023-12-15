BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing up to 25 years in prison for a fatal crash that killed two people.

Around 1 a.m. in July 2022, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says Marcus Edwards, 30, was drunk while quickly driving westbound on Broadway. As Edwards went through the intersection of Bailey Avenue, his Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with another vehicle that had the right-of-way as it was turning onto Broadway.

The driver of that vehicle, Nathaniel Robinson, Sr., 68, and the passenger, Sherry Lewis, 35, were killed.

After pleading guilty to eight counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, Edwards is now scheduled to be sentenced on February 2. He is being held without bail.