Buffalo & Erie County Public Library to hold virtual job fair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library will host a free, virtual job fair next week.

Here are the dates and times:

Thursday, January 14: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday, January 15: Noon to 1 p.m.

During the job fair, participants will have access to webinars with job search and resume writing advice. They can be accessed through the Library’s Facebook page or by attending a live Zoom workshop.

Here are the dates and times of the webinars:

Thursday, January 14: Webinars via Facebook

10:00 a.m.: Power Your Job Search with Google

12:00 p.m.: Microsoft Word – Templates to Create a Resume

2:00 p.m.: Tap into Networking to Find Your Next Job

Friday, January 15: Live Zoom workshop (Register here)

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.: Create a Resume with Google Docs

“Especially during this time of hardship, the Library is proud to use our position as a community hub to connect residents to useful information and links to the job market,” said Library Director Mary Jean Jakubowski. “We hope holding this event virtually will allow more people to benefit from the Google resources available in the digital age, as well as to discover links to a diverse array of job opportunities in fields ranging from healthcare to insurance, law enforcement to transportation, and retail to education.”