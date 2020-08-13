Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. continues helping families in need during the pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local organization that works with inner-city youth is continuing to help families in need during the pandemic.

Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. set up shop on the corner of Goodyear and East Ferry to hand out food, clothes, and household items.

The group partnered with the “Church of God in Christ” to make it happen.

Organizers say they know many people are not going out shopping right now and wanted to take the stress off families during these uncertain times.

The organization is also celebrating another milestone for 20 years of service in the Buffalo community.