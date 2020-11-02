Buffalo facing $65 million shortfall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is renewing calls for federal aid.

On Sunday, Brown told News 4 the city needs at least $65 million from the federal government.

“Right now, we have over $10 million in a freeze account,” Brown says. “We will continue to freeze so that we can protect the services that are needed for the residents of this community.”

During an interview on News 4 last week, Mayor Brown said cities across the country need federal financial help because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He warned that without it, the country could end up in a depression.