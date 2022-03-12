BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just hours after a fire was taken care of on Wakefield Avenue in Buffalo Saturday morning, crews responded to a two-alarm fire at 77 Schreck Ave. at about 7:15 a.m.

Buffalo Fire officials said the building was an occupied residence and that the blaze, which collapsed part of the roof, started on the second floor.

Total damage has reportedly been estimated at $230,000 and the Red Cross is assisting one adult. The cause of the fire is under investigation.