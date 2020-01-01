Buffalo fire crews investigating apparent arson involving possible Molotov cocktail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo fire officials are investigating an apparent arson on Breckenridge St.

Firefighters went to the scene at 171 Breckenridge around 5:30 a.m.

According to investigators, it appears that someone threw a Molotov cocktail into the house.

Six people, including two children, were able to safely get out of the house. Three of them were taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be checked out.

A Buffalo police officer was taken to ECMC for smoke inhalation.

Two people of interest are being questioned in connection with the incident.

Officials estimate that the fire caused $240,000 in damage.