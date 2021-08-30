Buffalo Fire Department receives federal grant to support “clean cab” concept

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an effort to make job conditions safer for firefighters, the Buffalo Fire Department has been awarded a federal grant worth more than $95,000.

Because of their exposure to carcinogens, firefighters are at a higher risk of developing cancer. The new grant announced by Congressman Brian Higgins and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will support the Fire Department’s efforts toward implementing a “clean cab” concept.

“The risk Buffalo firefighters assume each and every day are obvious, but we are also learning more about the long-term risks associated with the occupation,” Higgins says.

The “clean cab” concept can be described as replacing contaminated gear with clean gear before firefighters re-enter a fire truck cab.

“With the purchase of these new jackets, we will work to ensure that Buffalo firefighters are better protected against frequent exposure to toxic, airborne cancer-causing agents,” Brown says.

This funding was made possible through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

This new grant, which totals $95,454, brings the total federal funding the fire department has received over three years to nearly $835,000. Federal grants were previously awarded in the amounts of $322,000 in 2019 and $417,000 in 2020.

That money helped provide water rescue equipment, funding for the AED program, training programs and EMS and CPR certifications. Additionally, it went toward pandemic-related personal protective equipment.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now