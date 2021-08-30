Buffalo Fire Department receives federal grant to support “clean cab” concept

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an effort to make job conditions safer for firefighters, the Buffalo Fire Department has been awarded a federal grant worth more than $95,000.

Because of their exposure to carcinogens, firefighters are at a higher risk of developing cancer. The new grant announced by Congressman Brian Higgins and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will support the Fire Department’s efforts toward implementing a “clean cab” concept.

“The risk Buffalo firefighters assume each and every day are obvious, but we are also learning more about the long-term risks associated with the occupation,” Higgins says.

The “clean cab” concept can be described as replacing contaminated gear with clean gear before firefighters re-enter a fire truck cab.

“With the purchase of these new jackets, we will work to ensure that Buffalo firefighters are better protected against frequent exposure to toxic, airborne cancer-causing agents,” Brown says.

This funding was made possible through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

This new grant, which totals $95,454, brings the total federal funding the fire department has received over three years to nearly $835,000. Federal grants were previously awarded in the amounts of $322,000 in 2019 and $417,000 in 2020.

That money helped provide water rescue equipment, funding for the AED program, training programs and EMS and CPR certifications. Additionally, it went toward pandemic-related personal protective equipment.