BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After collecting checks while on paid administrative leave for more than seven years, a city employee has retired.

News 4 learned that Jill Parisi, who served as clerk of the Buffalo Fire Department, made roughly $600,000 while she was out. She had been accused of tampering with the department’s payroll.

In September, Fillmore District Councilman Mitch Nowakowski called on the city’s comptroller to look into records of city employees on administrative leave, specifically those on extended leave.

The resolution asked for the findings of this audit to be reported to the Buffalo Common Council by November 14.

“The City Comptroller’s refusal of a city-wide audit on paid admin leave costs is alarming,” Nowakowski said. “This resolution clearly insists on a full audit, not just an investigation, to ensure transparency and stop potential financial misuse.”

Mayor Byron Brown, in a previous statement, called the situation “a complicated personnel issue.”