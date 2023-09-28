BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Buffalo Fire Department gathered Thursday to honor fallen firefighter Jason Arno with a dedication ceremony as the department unveiled new trucks for the company with which he served.

Arno’s wife and mother stood alongside city leaders and members of Engine 2 to dedicate two new fire trucks in the fallen firefighter’s memory.

Arno was a three year veteran of the department who was killed in the line of duty while battling a four-alarm fire on main street in downtown Buffalo last March.

Arno’s loved ones used holy water to bless two new trucks after fire chaplain Father Paul Seil prayed.

“Firefighter Jason Arno made a conscious decision to work at arguably one of the busiest fire companies in the city,” said William Renaldo, Buffalo Fire Commissioner. “He possessed and displayed the mental and physical toughness and the warrior spirit that made him one of the best and the brightest this department has to offer.”

Alongside Arno’s name, printed on the side of the truck, are two other firefighters killed in the line of duty from Engine 2 — one in 1929, the other in 1952.