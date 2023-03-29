BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a hazmat call in the City of Buffalo, according to city officials.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire officials responded to a report of yellow smoke in the area of Metcalfe Street, according to city officials.
According to officials, over 3,000 gallons of nitric acid vented from a steel container at the Chemical Distributors plant.
Hazmat crews say, as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the situation appears to be under control and there is no immediate danger to the public but residents are asked to avoid the area.
Officials say exposure to nitric acid can cause irritation to eyes and skin.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.