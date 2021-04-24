Buffalo fire officer injured in North Buffalo rollover

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Fire Department officer was injured Saturday evening in a North Buffalo rollover accident, according to Buffalo Police.

We’re told the fire officer was driving when the officer was t-boned and their SUV rolled over in the Elmwood and Hertel avenue area just after 5:00 p.m.

The officer was sent to Erie County Medical Center with injuries. The officer’s condition is currently unknown, police say the injuries are expected to not be life-threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle was unharmed in the crash.

Authorities say the Accident Investigation Unit is looking into the accident.