Buffalo fire officer injured in North Buffalo rollover

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Fire Department officer was injured Saturday evening in a North Buffalo rollover accident, according to Buffalo Police.
We’re told the fire officer was driving when the officer was t-boned and their SUV rolled over in the Elmwood and Hertel avenue area just after 5:00 p.m.
The officer was sent to Erie County Medical Center with injuries. The officer’s condition is currently unknown, police say the injuries are expected to not be life-threatening.
The driver of the other vehicle was unharmed in the crash.
Authorities say the Accident Investigation Unit is looking into the accident.
