BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Fire responded to a two-alarm fire at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at 41 Hawley St.

Officials tell News 4 investigators started in the rear of the occupied home.

They estimate damages to be at $160,000.

According to officials, there are no injuries to report, and the Red Cross is assisting seven people, including four children.

The fire is under investigation.