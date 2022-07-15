BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday night, a fire truck was stolen while first responders were at a call on Main Street.
It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the street’s 500 block. City officials say that after the person took off in Engine One, the truck was later found near Delaware Avenue and Allen Street.
One person was taken into custody following the incident.
