BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s looking to recruit more firefighters.

On Monday, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo and Mayor Byron Brown shared information on the upcoming firefighter examination, which will take place June 4.

The application is available online, and the final day to turn one in will be April 29.

Firefighters in Buffalo can make between $44,173 and $78,550 per year. Benefits include a retirement plan, health insurance and a uniform allowance.

A fee of $25 is required to take the examination.