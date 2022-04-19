BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The off-duty Buffalo firefighter who was injured last month at The Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub following a St. Patrick’s Day parade has been released from the hospital, sources told News 4.

Firefighter Derek Rose was treated in ECMC’s intensive care unit after a March 19 bar incident that resulted in a fellow firefighter, Richard Manley, being suspended without pay.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn last month lamented a “lack of cooperation” from witnesses who were at the Seneca Street restaurant when the altercation happened.

Flynn said both men were in uniform at the time of the incident, which followed the Old First Ward parade.

A GoFundMe for Derek Rose and his family has raised more than $45,000.

“Derek’s family cannot thank you all enough for the love and support you have all shown them during this difficult time,” an April 4 update on the GoFundMe read. “The last couple weeks have had many ups and downs, but we are holding on to those “ups” or as we like to call them “small wins” as tight as can be. It’s a long road ahead but we remain optimistic as we take it day by day. The family asks for continued prayers for Derek at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255 or the DA’s office at (716) 858-2424.