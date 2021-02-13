Buffalo firefighter injured while battling 3-alarm fire on Anderson Place

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A three-alarm fire caused severe damage to a home on Anderson Place in Buffalo Saturday night.

Officials say one Buffalo firefighter was hurt while battling the blaze on the city’s west side. We’re told injuries appear to be minimal.

The street is completely blocked as crews continue putting out the fire.

At 8:36 p.m. residents in neighboring homes were given the all clear to begin reentering their homes.

News 4 reporter Sarah Minkewicz was live at the scene, view her tweets below:

The fire has restarted on this house on Anderson place in Buffalo. Crews are working to put it out. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/CuGf1YgRHT — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) February 14, 2021 News 4 Reporter Sarah Minkewicz

Sources tell @news4buffalo a Buffalo firefighter was hurt while battling a fire on the city’s west side. We’re told injuries appear to be minimal. Anderson place is completely blocked off right now though while crews continue putting out the fire pic.twitter.com/llAeaplTFS — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) February 14, 2021 News 4 Reporter Sarah Minkewicz

People living next door were allowed back inside. The fire is out just some smoke remains. This on Anderson place on the city’s west side. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/2YDhuslLXu — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) February 14, 2021 News 4 Reporter Sarah Minkewicz

#HappeningNow crews are putting out a fire right now on Anderson Place in Buffalo @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/LATB4sV1xY — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) February 14, 2021 News 4 Reporter Sarah Minkewicz

This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated as we learn more.