Buffalo firefighter injured while battling 3-alarm fire on Anderson Place

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A three-alarm fire caused severe damage to a home on Anderson Place in Buffalo Saturday night.
Officials say one Buffalo firefighter was hurt while battling the blaze on the city’s west side. We’re told injuries appear to be minimal.
The street is completely blocked as crews continue putting out the fire.
At 8:36 p.m. residents in neighboring homes were given the all clear to begin reentering their homes.
