Buffalo firefighter injured while battling 3-alarm fire on Anderson Place

Buffalo

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A three-alarm fire caused severe damage to a home on Anderson Place in Buffalo Saturday night.

Officials say one Buffalo firefighter was hurt while battling the blaze on the city’s west side. We’re told injuries appear to be minimal.

The street is completely blocked as crews continue putting out the fire.

At 8:36 p.m. residents in neighboring homes were given the all clear to begin reentering their homes.

News 4 reporter Sarah Minkewicz was live at the scene, view her tweets below:

News 4 Reporter Sarah Minkewicz
News 4 Reporter Sarah Minkewicz
News 4 Reporter Sarah Minkewicz
News 4 Reporter Sarah Minkewicz

This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss