Buffalo Firefighters asking you to Fill the Boot to fight SMA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As you’re heading to work Thursday morning, have your spare change ready.

Members of the Buffalo Professional Firefighters Association Local 282 will be out at seven intersections asking drivers to Fill the Boot.

Firefighters will be at the following intersections from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.:

-Oak & Genesee

-Elm & Swan

-Niagara St. At the 190 exit

-Delaware & Hertel

-Skyway & Church

-Seneca & Bailey

-Abbott & Red Jacket Way

All of the money collected in the firefighters’ boots goes to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Research Team or SMART, to help find a cure for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and other neuromuscular diseases.

SMA is a motor neuron disease. The motor neurons affect the voluntary muscles that are used for activities such as crawling, walking, head and neck control, and swallowing. SMA is the number 1 genetic cause of death amongst children less than two years old, affecting nearly 1 in 6,000 new births. Approximately one in 35 people carry a copy of the gene that causes SMA.

One hundred percent of the money collected in the Fill the Boot campaign goes directly to research to help find a cure, according to the the Fill the Boot chairperson Sean Eagen.

SMART will also hold its 11th annual SMART Celebration fundraiser event at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, August 3 from 1 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.smarthope.com.