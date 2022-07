BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo firefighters are testing their hockey skills this weekend.

The Buffalo fire department will be one of many teams competing for the Barstool Sports Chiclets Cup. sponsored by Labatt USA.

On Saturday, they competed against former pro hockey players in a no-holds-barred street hockey match.

Labatt USA and Barstool Sports will also be donating a total of $10,000 to help preserve the fire departments historic boat, the Edward M. Cotter fireboat.