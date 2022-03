BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo firefighter is recovering after getting into a fight with another firefighter at a bar over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

A city spokesman said the fight happened at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub on Seneca Street in South Buffalo. Police are still piecing together what happened.

The names of those involved have not been released.