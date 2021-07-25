Buffalo Garden Walk comes to a close

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — America’s largest garden tour has come to an end.

This weekend, Buffalo Garden Walk took over the Queen City. Thousands of people got to take a look at more than 300 beautiful gardens on this self-guided tour.

Organizers say that it was nice to see people out and about because COVID-19 canceled last year’s walk.

“I think it is a great way for people to get to know their neighbors, to learn their community and build their community. Also just to get to know nature. People have the opportunity to be outside and do something pretty. We like pretty things and colors and flowers and plants and vegetables so people like that,” said Chair of Garden Walk Buffalo Yolanda Fields.

The Buffalo Garden Walk has taken place almost every year for nearly three decades.