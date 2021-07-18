Buffalo gardeners gearing up for Garden Walk Buffalo this weekend; it’s the first full event since the start of pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gardeners throughout Buffalo have been spending weeks weeding and pruning, getting ready for Garden Walk Buffalo.

Greg Gima is one of the hundreds of gardeners in the area that will be showing off his backyard paradise during Garden Walk Buffalo this weekend. This urban oasis can be found on Argyle Park near Bidwell Parkway.

“We just want them to feel the peace of the garden and enjoy the beauty of some of the plants and listen to the babbling brook in the pond, and just enjoy the experience,” said Gima.

The event usually attracts thousands every year. This year officials say they won’t be having shuttle buses.

“We have over 300 gardens this year dedicated to showing our unique buffalo style gardens,” said Yolanda Fields chairperson for Garden Walk Buffalo. “We have a new headquarters location at Kleinhans this year, we have three satellite sites where people can pick up maps and make donations.”

The event takes place July 24 and July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For maps and information, click here.