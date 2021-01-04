Buffalo gas prices are down, but NY, US averages are up

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas, both in New York and across the nation, is up one cent this week.

  • New York: $2.33 ($2.72 at this time in 2020)
  • United States: $2.26 ($2.59 at this time in 2020)

In different parts of upstate New York, gas prices are a mixed picture. Some prices are up, some are down, and others haven’t changed since last week.

  • Batavia – $2.27 (up two cents since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.26 (down one cent since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.30 (up one cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.30 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $2.38 (up one cent since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.28 (down one cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.36 (no change since last week)

