BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are up again, and still more than a dollar higher than they were at this time last year.

U.S. average: $4.12 (up four cents, $2.89 in 2021)

NYS average: $4.23 (up five cents, $2.93 in 2021)

“The recent slide in gas prices appears to be only temporary as pump prices are on the rise again,” AAA says, noting that oil prices are around $100 per barrel.

Here are the average prices across upstate New York:

Batavia – $4.21 (down 2 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.21 (down 2 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.21 (up 8 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.21 (up 2 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.28 (up 1 cent from last week)

Rome – $4.25 (up 3 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.24 (up 3 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.25 (up 1 cent from last week)