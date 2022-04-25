BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are up again, and still more than a dollar higher than they were at this time last year.
- U.S. average: $4.12 (up four cents, $2.89 in 2021)
- NYS average: $4.23 (up five cents, $2.93 in 2021)
“The recent slide in gas prices appears to be only temporary as pump prices are on the rise again,” AAA says, noting that oil prices are around $100 per barrel.
Here are the average prices across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $4.21 (down 2 cents from last week)
- Buffalo – $4.21 (down 2 cents from last week)
- Elmira – $4.21 (up 8 cents from last week)
- Ithaca – $4.21 (up 2 cents from last week)
- Rochester – $4.28 (up 1 cent from last week)
- Rome – $4.25 (up 3 cents from last week)
- Syracuse – $4.24 (up 3 cents from last week)
- Watertown – $4.25 (up 1 cent from last week)
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.