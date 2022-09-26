BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national average price of a gallon of gas has gone up, while New York’s average has gone down.

AAA says the average price paid in the United States is $3.73 per gallon, an increase of five cents. In New York, the price dropped 10 cents since last Monday to $3.68.

One year ago, those prices were $3.19 and $3.28, respectively.

“There is mixed news when it comes to gas prices this week,” AAA said. “Regionally, prices continue to drop as demand is down, oil prices remain lowered overall, and cheaper winter blend fuel is being sold. In fact, most of the country is now using less expensive winter blend gasoline, which has contributed a decline in pump prices in recent weeks. Only California has yet to make the switch, but that happens on November 1.”

Here’s what the current averages around upstate New York look like:

Batavia – $3.85 (down 7 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.79 (down 10 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.60 (down 9 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.80 (down 13 cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.81 (down 10 cents from last week)

Rome – $3.84 (down 8 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.74 (down 12 cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.84 (down 8 cents from last week)