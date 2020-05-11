Buffalo gas prices remain flat while national average jumps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Buffalo, the cost of gas is the same as it was last week — $2.21. Despite that, the state and national averages are each moving in opposite directions.

The New York average of $2.15 per gallon is down a cent since last week while the national average jumped seven cents to $1.85.

Buffalo and Batavia share the same average, but the Genesee County city’s average is two cents less than it was last week. Rochester saw an increase of one cent, but its average is still lower than Buffalo and Batavia at $2.19.

Prices across the rest of upstate New York are lower, averaging between $2.06 and $2.13. Here’s the breakdown:

Batavia – $2.21 (down two cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.21 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $2.13 (no change since last week)

Rochester – $2.19 (up one cent since last week)

Rome – $2.11 (no change since last week)

Syracuse – $2.06 (no change since last week)

Watertown – $2.12 (down one cent since last week)

Across the United States, states are starting to re-open businesses, so in turn, more people are going to be driving. The greater demand for gas caused the national average to go up as much as it did.

Even though the demand is increasing, it’s still lower than it was at this time last year. For instance, one year ago, New York’s average price was $2.96.

