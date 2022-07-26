BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo General Medical Center has been ranked the top hospital in the Buffalo metro area by U.S. News & World Report.

Kaleida Health, which owns Buffalo General, has been in the number one spot for five consecutive years. Looking at the annual rankings, Buffalo General ranked 21st in all of New York.

“We are extremely proud of the entire Buffalo General Medical Center team,” Cheryl Klass, interim president of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, said. “From our talented surgeons and their dedicated operating room teams to the specialized, compassionate nurses and support staff at the bedside, everyone at Buffalo General Medical Center is committed to providing the highest quality care and the newest technologies and procedures for our patients, many of whom come to us needing very complex care.”

Of the 4,500 hospitals across the nation reviewed by U.S. News & World Report, less than half had any “High Performing” ratings. Buffalo General had 13:

Aortic Valve Surgery

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Colon Cancer Surgery

Diabetes

Heart Attack

Heart Bypass Surgery

Heart Failure

Hip Replacement

Kidney Failure

Knee Replacement

Pneumonia

Stroke

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

To see how other hospitals in the Buffalo area were rated, click or tap here.