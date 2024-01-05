BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After months of speculation and governmental back-and-forths, fluoride is planned to be restored to Buffalo’s water supply by summer 2024.

The Buffalo Water Board announced Friday that it received official approval from the New York State Department of Health to go forward with construction on upgrades to the city’s water system, including the restoration of fluoride.

“This approval by the New York State Department of Health marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts in furtherance of the health and well-being of Buffalo Water customers,” said Oluwole McFow, chair of the Buffalo Water Board. “We will work expeditiously to complete this project, and we are confident that these upgrades will contribute to the overall well-being of Buffalo residents.”

The state’s approval green lights a project which, according to Buffalo Water, “encompasses comprehensive upgrades to the Buffalo Water fluoride feed system, incorporating improvements to pumps, pipes, injection pipes, monitoring equipment, and associated appurtenances.”

“These enhancements aim to ensure the efficient and controlled distribution of fluoride, adhering to the highest standards of safety and effectiveness,” the water board said.

Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015, a fact that was revealed in January 2023, leading to an outcry from local residents and a class action lawsuit. Last January, McFoy said that the chemical was removed in 2015 to upgrade the system that distributes fluoride, but blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for a seven-year delay in completing the upgrade.

City leaders said last year that fluoride would be restored by the late summer or early fall of 2023. Last October, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told News 4 the city had a plan in place and was awaiting state approval.

After the city missed its previously announced time frame, the Buffalo Common Council on Wednesday sent Buffalo Water a letter pushing for answers.

A media release sent on behalf of Buffalo Water said the state notified the board of its approval on Thursday, and the board held a “kickoff meeting” to begin the construction process Friday. The board is working with state and county partners as well as the company Veolia Water to complete the upgrades with minimal disruption to the water supply.

“I want to thank Buffalo Water for working in collaboration with the New York State and Erie County Departments of Health and achieving the green light for construction to restore fluoride to the City of Buffalo’s water supply,” Brown said.