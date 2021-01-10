Buffalo gourmet popcorn shop vandalized, remains open for business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo’s gourmet popcorn shop “What’s Pop-In?” says someone vandalized their store overnight.

The co-owner got a call around 8:30 a.m. the morning of January 10 that the two front windows at the West Ferry store were smashed through. Employees say nothing was stolen.

The store spent today, boarding up the windows and cleaning up, so they can be open this week.

“It’s unfortunate that this happened. It’s not going to define us. We’re just going to come back stronger and better. Buffalo we’re way better than this.” Austin Diana, Social Media Manager, What’s Pop-In

News 4 has reached out to the Buffalo Police Department about the investigation.

Photos of the damage are available below: