Buffalo Grand Hotel owner accused of misleading investors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Harry Stinson, the owner of the Buffalo Grand Hotel, has been accused by regulators in Ontario of misleading investors.

MORE | Read the statement of allegations here.

On Tuesday, News 4 also spoke with Stinson about a fire that took place at the hotel this past December.

Stinson says the damage was much higher than what was originally estimated, at tens of millions of dollars.

“Our policy is certainly adequate to cover all that, but it’s proven to be quite the eye-opener in terms of what really happens during a fire,” Stinson said. “Fortunately, no one was hurt.”

Guest rooms will be available once again as part of a Ramada hotel on March 14.

Since the fire was ruled arson, a suspect has not been named by police.