BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins announced Monday that the Buffalo Green Infrastructure Workforce Development Program in federal funding.

The money will be used to help train young adults in the growing green jobs sector. The Buffalo Sewer Authority’s Green Stewardship and Workforce Development Program teaches young applicants a trade and also builds up the sewer authority’s workforce.

“Working to produce a talent pipeline this program engages young adults ages 18 to 30 in the fast growing environmental sector providing training, certifications, support services and job placement opportunities,” Congressman Higgins said.

The program started in 2021 with 100% of graduates achieving positions at the Buffalo Sewer Authority.