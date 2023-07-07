BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It hasn’t even been a week since July began, but a city spokesperson says there have already been 10 shootings in Buffalo, four of which were homicides.
Just this morning, a 13-year-old girl was killed in a shooting near Broadway and Mortimer. Here are some of the other shootings that have happened this month:
- July 5: 18-year-old shot, taken to ECMC Wednesday night declared deceased
- July 5: Man fatally shot at Genesee and Fox
- July 4: Man struck by gunfire during domestic dispute, police investigating
- July 2: Police looking for more on Sunday shooting on Main Street
- July 2: Buffalo police investigating Sunday morning shooting
- July 1: Man injured in overnight shooting, charges pending
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation of these shootings can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.