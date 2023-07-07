BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It hasn’t even been a week since July began, but a city spokesperson says there have already been 10 shootings in Buffalo, four of which were homicides.

Just this morning, a 13-year-old girl was killed in a shooting near Broadway and Mortimer. Here are some of the other shootings that have happened this month:

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation of these shootings can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.