Buffalo Haz-Mat crews clear apartment for fire rescue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo’s Haz-Mat Team went in to an apartment in the city’s University District this morning.

Firefighters say the woman was living in un-fit conditions.

This happened at the Jill Joseph Tower on Custer Street off Main Street.

Fire crews say they were called in because the woman in the apartment had fallen.

It didn’t take long for them to realize they needed the extra help from haz-mat.

It’s not known yet how long the woman was in the apartment.

She’s being checked out at the hospital tonight.