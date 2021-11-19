Buffalo high schooler cuts the ribbon on cosmetics business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A high school senior from Buffalo is celebrating the grand opening of her business.

18-year-old Riya Michelle held a ribbon-cutting for Cocoa Cosmetics. The makeup company is in the Foundry on Northampton near Masten Park.

It’s a part of the foundry’s youth entrepreneurship program.

“I make handmade affordable and high-quality skincare while representing young models and entrepreneurs in the Buffalo, New York area and also across the globe,” Michelle told us.

Riya Michelle’s advice for young business owners is to always make your product stand out.

You can learn more about Cocoa Cosmetics by clicking here.