Buffalo History Museum begins second stage of rennovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo History Museum is beginning the second stage of its renovation.

A big portion will be restoring the space, underneath its portico.

News 4 got a look inside the room today which has been closed to the public for more than three decades.

Once the project is done, the museum would like to start reusing the doors along Mirror Lake.

Those were the building’s original entrance, during the 1901 Pan American Exposition.

The director of development calls this a transformative project for the museum.

“This is reactivating about a third of our usable square footage in this building for flexible use space. So, it allows us to better serve our community with flexible space for programs and exhibits.” Kimberly Luangpakdy, Director of Development, Buffalo History Museum

The museum plans to unveil the re-finished space, this summer.

As part of this phase of restoration, the museum is also installing new restrooms and an improved HVAC system.

It will have to close its main building starting February 21 through March 30.