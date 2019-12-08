Buffalo History Museum holds tribute to Pearl Harbor

(WIVB)–Western New York is pausing to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor. It’s been 78 years since the surprise attack on December 7th, 1941.

The Buffalo History Museum and the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park held a special program to mark the anniversary.



During the program, actor Albert McFadyen portrayed President Franklin D. Roosevelt in a reenactment.



Mcfayden says that performances like this can help people learn about history.

“It reaches across age lines. Teachers have told me that what I do and what others can do, is better history than reading a history textbook. That the students get more out of it or remember it much more,” Mcfayden said.